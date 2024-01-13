Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday underscored the government's commitment to prioritising security, self-reliance, and respect for half the population, following the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a function organised by the Maharana Pratap Education Council at Maharana Pratap Inter College grounds, he added that notable initiatives have been taken at the central and state levels to foster a secure environment for women, promoting their self-reliance and garnering respect for them, which have yielded positive outcomes.

Also Read | Prabha Atre Dies: Renowned Classical Singer Passes Away at 91; President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Mourn.

"As part of empowering women, the Prime Minister has ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in both Parliament and the Assembly by passing the Nari Vandan Act", CM Yogi Adityanath asserted.

The event saw the distribution of sewing machines to 1150 women and girls, aimed at fostering self-reliance. Additionally, blankets were provided to all participants. CM Yogi personally handed out sewing machines and blankets to 12 girls.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Had Set Himself Ablaze Over His Wife's 'Fifth' Marriage Dies During Treatment in Indore.

This unique initiative, conducted under the Mission Shakti of Unnat Bharat Gram Abhiyan in collaboration with JK Group Kanpur, was orchestrated by the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

During the event, the CM emphasised empowering half the population to make India stronger and more capable. He also highlighted the necessity of creating a secure environment to pave the way for women's self-reliance, asserting that respect would naturally follow. CM Yogi commended the dedicated efforts of both the central and state governments in addressing these critical aspects.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Prime Minister Modi's commitment to empowering half the population through initiatives like the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. This endeavour has reached new heights with various schemes, including Jan Dhan Accounts, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and Matru Vandana, Yogi informed.

The government has furthered women's empowerment in Uttar Pradesh by enhancing the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, implementing mass marriage schemes, and pension initiatives.

"The Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which provides phased financial support from birth to graduation, will now offer Rs 25,000, increased from Rs 15,000 starting this financial year. Additionally, the government extends Rs 51,000 for the marriage of economically disadvantaged daughters," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

CM Yogi further announced a significant increase in the pension amount for destitute women from Rs 300 as provided by previous governments to Rs 1000 under the current administration. This move has resulted in the benefit of one crore destitute women, elderly individuals, and those with disabilities. The government has further empowered rural women by granting house ownership rights through the Swamitva Yojana. Additionally, various steps have been implemented to boost economic empowerment among women, including initiatives supporting women's self-groups, he remarked.

In a significant move towards women's empowerment, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of providing sewing machines and training, emphasising their role in fostering self-reliance among women. He lauded this innovative initiative as a crucial step towards women's empowerment, foreseeing their potential contribution in making Gorakhpur a hub of readymade garments.

CM also underlined the need for women to connect with groups and markets, suggesting that, post-training, engaging with sewing machines could enable them to earn between Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per day. He praised JK Group Kanpur's contribution and noted its substantial role in the state's economy. The distribution of free sewing machines by JK Group, previously witnessed in Kanpur, further underlines the commitment towards empowering women in various regions.

CM Yogi also flagged off two Sanjeevani vans (mobile medical units) during a programme. This initiative, a collaboration between the SBI Foundation, NSDL, and Rural Development Trust, aims to bring medical services to underserved areas. He announced that one of the vans will be dedicated to tribal regions in Chandauli and Sonbhadra, while the other will cater to Vantangiya, slums, Musahar, Tharu-dominated villages in Gorakhpur, and remote villages along the India-Nepal border.

These mobile medical vans are equipped with comprehensive facilities akin to hospitals with a dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff, ensuring accessibility to quality healthcare in these remote locations.

CM Yogi congratulated all for the upcoming festivals, including Makar Sankranti and the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. In acknowledging the historic occasion, he expressed joy on behalf of every Sanatani and Indian, emphasising the significance of the seating of Lord Ram in the grand temple after a wait of 500 years.

He also highlighted the collective effort and devotion of generations that led to the realisation of this momentous event, with each individual's ancestors contributing to the temple's construction in various ways. Additionally, he issued special requests to the people regarding the significance of the consecration ceremony.

CM Yogi urged people to actively participate in a significant cleanliness campaign set to commence in every village and town from January 14. He added that the deity resides where there is cleanliness.

Furthermore, CM encouraged reciting the Ramayana and Ramnaam Sankirtan in homes and temples starting January 16. As a special directive, he invited people to witness the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, marking a pivotal moment in the cultural and religious landscape.

The Chief Minister announced that following the grand darshan of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, distinct arrangements will be put in place for all individuals to visit the new Ayodhya, symbolising the emergence of a new India and a new Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Abhishek Singhania, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das alias Satua Baba, who came from Kashi, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari, NSDL. JK Group's MD Padmaja Chandok, JK Group's Varsha Singhania, Vedang Singhania, Manish Mansinghka, Ashish Chauhan, Seva Bharti's State President Rahul Singh, BJP's District President Yudhishthir Singh, Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, etc. were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)