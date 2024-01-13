Indore, January 13: A 35-year-old man, who had set himself on fire in Indore last week following a dispute with his wife whom he accused of marrying for a fifth time, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police said. The deceased was the fourth husband of the woman, an official said, adding that police are investigating whether her purported marriage for a fifth time was the trigger behind the suicide.

"The deceased Sunil Lohani was the fourth husband of the woman whom he married in 2018. However, their relations turned sour last year and the woman started living with her parents," police inspector Shailendra Singh Jadone told PTI. Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies of Suspected Heart Attack After Having Dinner With Family in Indore, Police Launch Probe.

The woman had also filed a case against Lohani for dowry harassment. He was possibly fed up with the court case and took the extreme step, he added. Lohani had shot a video of himself before committing suicide and circulated it on social media with a suicide note purportedly stating that he was upset with his wife marrying for a fifth time. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Woman in Jhabua Dies After Being Beaten With Chains by Tantric as Part of Rite.

On the issue of the fifth marriage, Jadone said police are verifying it. The incident of Lohani dousing himself with petrol before setting himself ablaze in the Juni area was captured on the CCTV camera of a nearby house, police said.

