Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami on Monday said there won't be any changes in state's two-language policy, days after the Centre came out with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Issuing a statement, the chief minister said, "Tamil Nadu has already been following the two language policy for several decades and there will be no change in it."

Opposition parties in the state have been demanding rejection of the NEP 2020.

Appreciating the state's government's decision, DMK leader A Saravanan said, "Our leader MK Stalin has welcomed the stand taken by the Tamil Nadu government to oppose the trilingual policy. Tamil Nadu is the state which has always followed the two language policy. The three-language policy is an attempt to impose Hindi upon us."

The Centre had approved the New Education Policy last Wednesday.

Among the major changes suggested by the government were moving towards multidisciplinary universities and colleges, with more institutions across India that offer medium of instruction in local/Indian languages, a more multidisciplinary undergraduate education, among others.

In response to BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan's tweet on Sunday, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said in Tamil, "We look forward to your guidance in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu. I would like to reiterate that the Central Government will not impose any language on any state. (ANI)

