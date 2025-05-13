Majitha (Amritsar), May 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will not spare anyone involved in the sale of spurious liquor which led to the death of 21 people here, and called these deaths "murders".

At least 21 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Majitha in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Ten people have been hospitalised with complications caused by hooch, said officials.

The opposition attacked the AAP government over the tragedy, seeking resignation of Chief Minister Mann.

The deaths were reported in Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhangwan and Therewal villages on Monday night, said officials.

Mann visited Majitha and expressed condolences to the victim's families.

He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of each deceased and said that the state government will bear the entire expense of education of the children of the victims.

Mann also said that every possible help in terms of jobs and others will also be extended to these families.

Mann said these deaths are not merely accidents but they are "murders", which have been caused due to the greed of certain individuals, who are involved in this crime. He said this is a clear "murder" and the state government will not allow the culprits to escape the "severest of severe" punishment.

The CM said this crime could not have been done without political patronage by the powerful politicians, adding that this angle is being probed.

Ten persons, including the alleged kingpin, have been arrested, he said, adding that police also identified the forward and backward linkages of the nexus involved in this barbaric crime.

"Let me tell one thing very clearly, my government is firmly committed to ensure justice to the hapless families by ensuring exemplary punishment to the accused," added Mann.

The connections of this nexus have been traced up to Delhi and every person involved in this crime will be put behind the bars by the state government, said Mann.

He said it has come to light that 600 litres of methanol was ordered online by the perpetrators of this grave tragedy which was probably used for making spurious liquor.

Police is looking into all the aspects of this tragedy to nail down the culprits and ensure exemplary punishment to them, he said.

