Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that officials found lax in implementing government programmes will not be spared.

Addressing a review meeting in Parbhani, the finance minister said he had noticed certain anomalies while reviewing the implementation of various measures in parts of the state.

He directed officials to strictly implement the 100-day programme announced by the chief minister.

"Things should be in order. Everything should be done properly. I observed that in some parts of Maharashtra, wrong things are taking place. I won't spare even the district collector and the district planning officer who come under me (Department of Planning)," he said.

Pawar reiterated his warning to take action against officials for laxity in implementing the 100-day programme.

"It is our responsibility to provide good administration to the people. Officers are duty-bound to implement the 100-day programme. If I found someone (doing wrong), I will not spare that person," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pawar faced protests from CPI(M) workers who tried to stop his convoy while demanding a farm loan waiver for farmers.

Pawar is scheduled to meet the family members of the victims of the tractor trolley accident of April 4 which killed seven women.

The accident occurred when a tractor-trolley carrying them plunged into a well in Nanded district.

