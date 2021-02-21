Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged universities within the Union Territory to work closely towards creating a mechanism for exchange of students and faculty besides implementing the provisions of National Education policy (NEP) 2020 at the earliest.

Sinha was speaking at the 32nd meeting of the executive council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) at Katra in Reasi district.

The Executive Council took several important decisions for bringing qualitative improvement in overall functioning of the varsity, an official spokesman said.

Earlier, the Lt Governor visited the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, where he also prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the UT, he said.

Speaking to the Vice Chancellors of SMVDU, Jammu University, and Kashmir University, present in the executive council meeting, the Lt Governor emphasised that the universities within Jammu and Kashmir should work closely towards creating a mechanism for exchange of students and faculty while also implementing the provisions of NEP-2020 at the earliest.

Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of SMVDU, suggested increasing the number of interactions with other universities and exploring opportunities for tie-ups with foreign universities.

While appreciating the ranking obtained by the university in various national and international forums like NIRF 2020, Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 2020), the Lt Governor advised the university authorities to further work towards enhancing the industry interaction and consultancy work by the faculty members by undertaking student-teacher exchange programs for further capacity enhancement.

“SMVDU has adopted high quality benchmarks in research and academics and is well poised for expanding its bouquet of programmes to include new contemporary inter-disciplinary programs,” he said.

The Lt Governor said that the well-established and beautiful campus of SMVDU, right in the lap of Goddess Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, is a perfect destination for the students from across the country.

While noting the successful launch of eight new integrated programmes (with exit option), Sinha also directed the university authorities to work towards offering more programs in the field of education, Vedic studies and pharmacology, besides enhancing the strength of students commensurate to the available faculty and other resources.

