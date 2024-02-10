Palghar, Feb 10 (PTI) A labourer died of electrocution while another was injured when the scaffolding they were standing on touched a live wire at a building in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Oswal locality of Boisar, where the two men were painting a building, an official from Boisar MIDC police said.

Also Read | Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang, Padma Shri 2024 Awardee, Dies at 93.

The men were standing on a metal scaffolding, which came in contact with a live wire, he said.

The workers were rushed to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead, while the other one is undergoing treatment for severe wounds, the official said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Lok Sabha: These Five Years Were About Reform, Perform and Transform in Country, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Last Day of Budget Session (Watch Videos).

The deceased man's body has been sent for post-mortem, and further probe is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)