Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): The North Gujarat edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) is being held for two days from Thursday at Kherva, Mehsana, a release said on Thursday.

On the first day of the VGRC, as part of the one-to-one meetings, Johannes Zutt, Vice President of the World Bank for the South Asia Region, along with his delegation, held discussions with the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He expressed the World Bank's keen interest in connecting Gujarat's traders and entrepreneurs with the global value chain. He also appreciated the business acumen and market capabilities of the people of Gujarat.

During the discussion with the Chief Minister, Zutt stated that a new direction for sustainable financing could be achieved through the Carbon Credit-linked Finance Product.

The Chief Minister appreciated the World Bank's exhibition stall at the VGRC, which showcased best practices from various states and countries where the World Bank has provided financing in the agriculture sector.

He also requested that such best practices be shared with Gujarat. Discussions were also held on how emerging sectors, such as EdTech, can be leveraged in the state with the cooperation of the World Bank.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary for Agriculture and Cooperation Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary for Energy SJ Haider, Principal Secretary for Industries and Mines Mamta Verma, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, and Secretary Vikrant Pandey were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

