Bhopal, July 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday said the World Rose Convention, which will be hosted in Bhopal in 2028, will be a historic and proud moment for India.

This event marks the country's growing credibility at the global level and is a step towards establishing India as a world leader, he said while addressing a meeting related to the convention.

As the chief patron of MP Rose Society, Patel received a flag, handed over to India by the World Federation of Rose Society in May 2025, for hosting the 2028 event.

The convention will be organised from January 7-13 in 2028. A meeting was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Rose Society under the aegis of the Indian Rose Federation in the Sandipani Auditorium of the Raj Bhavan.

Patel stated that receiving the flag of the World Federation of Rose Society (WFRS) is a moment of great pride for the country and Madhya Pradesh.

"This flag is a symbol of responsibility and provides an unprecedented opportunity for global dialogue and hospitality," he said and expressed gratitude to WFRS for entrusting India with the responsibility of organising the event for the first time.

He felicitated Sushil Prakash on becoming the first Indian president of WFRS.

Patel said hosting the World Rose Convention will give the state a unique identity at the world level.

The governor has asked for an initiative to double the current production of various species of roses at the Raj Bhavan after he was informed about the development of Bhopal as a Rose City by the Rose Society for the event,

"Rose is a symbol of religiosity and festivity. It is a symbol of intimacy and kindness. We should all take a pledge to complete every task and responsibility related to the event with grandeur and divinity so that this event leaves an imprint in the minds of the representatives from all over the world as an inspirational and memorable experience," he said.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trust and Religious Affairs Department, Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said that organising the rose convention will boost tourism in the state.

He stated that the Tourism Department will prepare a plan to showcase Madhya Pradesh to the guests.

WFRS president Sushil Prakash gave a presentation at the meeting.

