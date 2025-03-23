Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI): On the occasion of World Water Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called upon everyone to take a pledge to save every single drop of water and prevent its misuse. He encouraged people to become 'Jal Mitras' and contribute to the success of the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 2025' campaign.

Speaking at the national-level launch ceremony of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 2025, held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasized that the initiative would be a milestone in the efforts being taken for water conservation. He assured that the 2.8 crore people of Haryana would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the success of this water conservation movement.

Welcoming the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, to the sacred land of Lord Shri Krishna, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister C.R. Patil for choosing Haryana to launch this nationwide campaign. He said that upon receiving the news about this event, he felt not only honoured as the Chief Minister but also proud as a citizen of Haryana to be a part of such an important water conservation movement.

Saini said that water conservation is not just a campaign but a movement and a revolution. He stressed that this initiative is not merely a government scheme but a crucial step for securing the future of coming generations.

He stated that when 'Neeti, Niyat aur Netratav' (Policy, Intent, and Leadership) are right, society also undergoes transformation, and PM Modi has proven this to be true. He emphasized how the Prime Minister has addressed social issues and shown deep concern for the people, leading to nationwide movements on cleanliness, health, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, and water conservation, which have now become mass campaigns.

The Chief Minister further said that PM Modi has set 9 resolutions for a sustainable future, with water conservation being the first. He stressed the importance of this initiative, pointing out that India has only 4 percent of the total fresh water of the world, while 18 percent of the world's population lives here. Scientists have repeatedly warned that if concrete steps are not taken in time for water conservation, the future could pose significant challenges.

He further emphasized that the Jal Shakti Abhiyan is crucial not only for the present generation but also for future generations. By conserving, storing, and using water wisely today, we can ensure sufficient resources for the generations to come. The core message of this campaign is to enhance public participation and awareness in water conservation and management, said Saini. The Chief Minister said that Haryana does not have abundant water resources. The state is dependent on other states or groundwater, both of which have their limitations. However, a third source--rainwater harvesting and conservation--offers a solution. To address this, the Haryana government has already launched several water conservation schemes, covering sectors such as agriculture, industry, and housing.

Saini said that to encourage farmers to grow low-water-consuming crops, the government has implemented the 'Mera Pani-Meri Virasat' scheme. Under this initiative, financial assistance is provided for growing alternative crops instead of paddy. The incentive, which was previously Rs. 7,000 per acre, has been increased to Rs. 8,000 per acre in the latest budget, he said.

The Chief Minister further shared that to maximize irrigation efficiency with minimal water usage, underground pipelines have been installed to facilitate drip and sprinkler irrigation. Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana: Per Drop More Crop initiative, up to 85 percent subsidy is being provided for micro-irrigation techniques, ensuring better water utilization in agriculture, said CM Saini.

The Chief Minister said that treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is being used for irrigation, industries, and non-drinking water needs in urban areas. He further said that under the Amrit Sarovar Mission, 2,215 ponds have been renovated for wastewater treatment and management, along with the restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies.

CM said that the state government is encouraging farmers to construct ponds on their fields for rainwater harvesting, offering up to 85 percent subsidy for pond construction. Additionally, over 68,000 water conservation and rainwater harvesting structures have been developed across the state to enhance water availability and sustainability, shared Saini. Speaking on this occasion, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, Shruti Choudhry, said that to save water, we must adopt the policy of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. She said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, the state government has been running the "Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme" for water conservation. Under this scheme, farmers are provided an incentive of Rs. 7,000 per acre for cultivating alternative crops instead of paddy. In this budget, the Chief Minister has announced to increase this amount to Rs. 8,000 per acre.

While adhering to the Chief Minister's directions, an app has been developed that will help people track the water levels in canals and know the schedule for water supply rotations, informed Choudhry. The Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, said that for Haryana, this is not just a campaign but our lifeline. He said that the average rainfall in Haryana has been continuously decreasing. The state's two main sources of water are the Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, and Yamuna rivers. The availability of water in both of these systems has been steadily declining over the past 40-50 years, which is a cause for concern.

He further shared that the groundwater level in the state is continuously declining. Out of 143 blocks, 88 are now in the dark zone. However, the Haryana government has prepared an atlas of its ponds and conducted a survey of water resources. The government is ensuring that water reaches South Haryana, shared Anurag Rastogi. The Chief Secretary further stated that the government has made several efforts for water recharge, including pouring water into riverbeds and constructing water harvesting structures. However, much more needs to be done. He expressed hope that through such programmes, not only will they contribute to water conservation, but they will also be able to save water for future generations in the state. In his address, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ashok Meena said that Haryana has set an inspirational example for the entire country in water conservation and management. By adopting community-driven initiatives and innovative solutions to tackle water scarcity, Haryana is not only improving its water situation but has also become a beacon of hope for other regions struggling with water crises.

He said that this campaign is a continuous effort to strengthen both water and forest conservation. This year, the Jal Shakti Campaign is being advanced in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, which will focus on establishing a balance between water conservation and forest conservation through the 'Jal-Jangal-Jan: Ek Prakritik Bandhan Abhiyan', (Water-Forest-People: The Intrinsic Bond campaign), strengthening the ecological link between rivers, springs, and forests, said Meena.

Chairperson, Haryana Water Resources Authority, Keshni Anand Arora, MP Kartik Sharma, MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli, Mayor Panchkula Kulbhushan Goyal and former Speaker Haryana Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta and other officers and dignitaries also remained present on this occasion. (ANI)

