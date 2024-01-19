Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): As devotees' countdown to the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the world's largest 300-foot lamp will be lit in the city at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said, "This lamp will be lit using 1.25 quintals of cotton and 21000 litres of oil. Soil and water from different places across the country and cow's ghee have been used to prepare this lamp. This is the world's largest lamp."

jagadguru Paramhans Acharya highlighted the significance of the festival of Diwali.

"When Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, people celebrated the event as Diwali. We thought that we could start another Diwali at Ram Mandir as the statue of Ram Lalla would be seated in Ayodhya."

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya elaborated on the hard work needed to complete the task of preparing the grand lamp.

"This is not a common lamp. Our 108 teams worked to prepare it for one year. It was not an easy task to complete this lamp. The lamp will mark the biggest Diwali in the world. It is also unique because oil was especially brought from Sita Mata's parental homeland."

As the vedic rituals ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple entered its fourth day today, Govind Dev Giri, member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that the 'Netronmelan' (unveling of Ram Lalla's statue) will be done by applying honey to a gold bar.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

"The basic method of 'netronmelan' is that by applying honey to a gold bar, the eyes become anointed, which looks like 'kajal' to the people," Acharya Giri said while speaking to ANI.

"Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his grand temple. Today, the holy fire will be established for worship. However, the resolution for the Pran Pratishta was taken on Thursday itself. The resolution has been taken with the Vedic thoughts by sitting with the block Vedic scholars. Today, the fire will appear," he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Pran Prathistha' on January 22, the city wore a festive look and was decked up with vibrant petals as it awaits the return of Lord Ram after an exile spanning 500 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and other top dignitaries have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

