In preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Uttarakhand government has announced the closure of all government offices until 2:30 pm on January 22. Additionally, educational institutions across the state will remain shut on the specified day. The decision aims to facilitate the participation of employees and students in the historic event. Ram Temple Consecration: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddus 'Prasad' for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Government Declares Half-Day Closure

In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, all government offices in Uttarakhand will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22. All educational institutions in the state will remain closed: Uttarakhand government pic.twitter.com/odS4olbIhY — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

