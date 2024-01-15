New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Monday took a dig at the AAP over its decision to hold "Sundar Kand" recital programmes across the national capital, saying the party should be careful about keeping the events free of any scam.

The BJP has been attacking the AAP government in Delhi, accusing it of indulging in corruption in excise policy, construction of the chief minister's residence and building classrooms, among others.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal were aware that their "anti-Santan Dharm face" had been exposed.

"The AAP is part of the INDI alliance whose leaders talk about destroying Sanatan Dharm. So, they have come up with this 'Sundar Kand' move. But, we are worried whether this programme will remain free from scams," he said in a video message.

It is fine that they are holding the "Sundar Kand" recitals but they should not let any scam happen in it, Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP leaders should tell people what action has been taken against Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former minister in the Kejriwal government, who has "repeatedly hurt" the sentiments of Sanatan Dharm followers.

People of Delhi want to know from Saurabh Bharadwaj whether AAP MLAs Rajender Pal Gautam Amanatullah Khan too will hold Hanuman Chalisa recitals in their offices, Sachdeva said, taking a dig at the AAP.

Gautam was removed as a minister in the AAP government last year after he courted controversy with his statements related to Hindu deities.

"It is the fear of losing votes which is forcing Kejriwal and his party to talk of 'Hanuman Chalisa' and 'Sundar Kand' recitals," Sachdeva charged.

He said Bharadwaj should tell why his party MLAs did not hold regular Hanuman Chalisa recital programmes in 2021, despite a similar announcement earlier.

People of Delhi have not forgotten the story often told by Arvind Kejriwal earlier that his grandmother used to say there is no use building a temple by hurting the feelings of people of other religions, the Delhi BJP chief added.

In an apparent attempt to counter the BJP's focus on the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the AAP has announced its plan to hold "Sundar Kand" recital programmes across Delhi on Tuesdays.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present there.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will join a "Sundar Kand" recital event along with his wife in the Rohini area and invited people to attend such programmes to be held near their homes.

