New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Writer-diplomat Abhay K has been conferred with the 'Bharat Shiksha Samman' at the Bharat Shiksha Summit organised by the Balaji Foundation at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Supreme Court Justice JK Maheshwari conferred him on Thursday in the presence of R Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India, and other dignitaries at the Bharat Shiksha Summit.

Also Read | Delhi: 'Depressed' Girl Orders Pizza, Cold Drink Before Taking Her Life; Dies by Suicide After Cousin Ends Relationship.

Abhay K was conferred the Bharat Shiksha Samman 2025 for his exceptional service and remarkable contribution to promoting Indian culture and education through international diplomacy.

It is a mark of national appreciation and respect, celebrating the recipient's enduring dedication to shaping the future of Indian education, culture, and societal values through visionary efforts and unwavering commitment.

Also Read | What Is Aortic Dissection? Know All About Life-Threatening Condition As English Woman Given '24 Hours To Live' After Feeling 'A Ripping in Chest' Following a Gym Session.

Abhay K is a poet, editor, translator, artist, diplomat, and author of Nalanda: How it Changed the World. He has published several poetry collections and edited six books, including The Book of Bihari Literature.

His edited book 100 Great Indian Poems, which includes poems from 28 different Indian languages spanning over 3000 years, has been translated and published into Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Greek, Arabic and Malagasy.

His poems have appeared in over a hundred literary magazines across the globe, and his "Earth Anthem" has been translated into over 160 languages. His poetry books have been translated and published into Portuguese, Spanish, Malagasy, French, Romanian, Russian and Odia.

He received the SAARC Literary Award 2013 and was invited to record his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington, DC. His translations of Kalidasa Maghduta and Ritusamhara from Sanskrit won him the KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award 2020-21. Penguin Random House India has published his translation of the Magahi novel Fool Bahadur.

His artistic journey began in 2005 in Moscow, Russia. Since then, he has exhibited his artworks in Paris, St Petersburg, New Delhi, Brasilia, and Antananarivo, some of which are in private collections worldwide.

His latest series of paintings on the Buddhist philosophy of 'Shunyata' has been exhibited at the National Museum, New Delhi, Bihar Museum, Patna, Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad, and Romain Rolland Art Gallery at Alliance Francais, New Delhi.

The other recipients of the Bharat Shiksha Samman included well-known Urdu poet Waseem Barelavi, parliamentarian and industrialist Naveen Jindal, historian Vikram Sampath, Azim Premji Foundation, Dr Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Delhi University, Prof Ram Singh, Director, Delhi School of Economics and Prof Kaushal Panwar - Director, School of Humanities, IGNOU; and Professor in Sanskrit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)