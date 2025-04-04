Mumbai, April 4: A 45-year-old fitness enthusiast, Marie-Anne August, was given just 24 hours to live after experiencing a life-threatening condition known as aortic dissection following a regular gym workout. The NHS communications worker from Devon had always been in good health, but during a weightlifting session, she felt a sudden ripping sensation in her chest, followed by excruciating pain and difficulty breathing.

After consulting her doctor, Marie-Anne underwent blood tests and an ECG, which showed no apparent issues. However, her condition worsened, prompting another visit to the emergency services, where more tests revealed the true cause of her pain was aortic dissection. What Is Human Coronavirus HKU1? As Kolkata Woman Detected With Betacoronavirus Hongkonense, Know What It Is and Its Symptoms.

Marie-Anne recalls, "The diagnosis took me by surprise because I thought I was so fit." Doctors explained that aortic dissection typically occurs in individuals over the age of 65. Without rapid diagnosis and intervention, it can result in sudden death. Marie-Anne was rushed for emergency surgery after being told she had less than 24 hours to live. "I didn’t realize how serious it was until I got to the hospital, then was told I had less than 24 hours to live and they had to operate immediately," she said.

What is Aortic Dissection?

Aortic Dissection is a rare and potentially fatal condition that occurs when a tear develops in the inner layer of the aorta, the major artery responsible for carrying blood from the heart. As blood flows between the layers of the aortic wall, it can lead to rupture or diminished blood flow to vital organs, causing severe complications. What Is Meningitis? Know Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Options for Inflammation of Membranes Surrounding Brain and Spinal Cord.

What Are Symptoms of Aortic Dissection?

Symptoms of aortic dissection include sudden, severe chest and back pain, breathlessness, fainting, dizziness, confusion, and a weak pulse. In severe cases, it can lead to a stroke, paralysis, or even death.

Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and Marie-Anne later recovered. Aortic dissection is most often caused by a breakdown in the cells of the aorta's walls, which can weaken over time, often due to high blood pressure. In some cases, this weakness is inherited. Tears are more common in the ascending aorta, which is under the highest pressure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).