Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the people of Kairana know the value of one vote like no one else, having suffered the agony of mass exodus from the place during the previous government. He added that the right choice of government made by people later on forced criminals to flee from Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan organised at the c in Shamli, the Chief Minister said, "When this vote fell into the hands of wrong people, there was a mass exodus from Kairana and curfew was imposed, but when it went to the right people, Kanwar Yatra started taking place with great enthusiasm, while developmental activities gained momentum."

CM Yogi was seeking votes for the BJP-Lok Dal's joint candidate, Pradeep Chaudhary.

The Chief Minister said that Kairana, which has a rich history, has witnessed many ups and downs. He congratulated the people, highlighting that for decades, the song 'Holi khele Raghuveera Awadh me...' has resonated, yet now, after 500 years, the true essence of the moment has arrived as Lord Ram celebrates Holi in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi said that ten years ago, India's passport had no value in the world, but today it is respected across the world. "Today, the borders of the country have become secure. Terrorism and extremism are under control. In addition to this, heritage is respected", he remarked, referring to the renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya.

"Recently, the messiah of farmers, Chaudhary Charan Singh, has been awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. This is a respect for his legacy. For a long time, he raised his voice for the farmers, the oppressed, and those sitting at the bottom rung of society. He shook the governments of the country for the farmers. The government's initiative to benefit 12 crore farmers from Kisan Samman Nidhi is a tribute to Chaudhary Saheb in the true sense. This is the respect for Chaudhary Sahab's dreams," Yogi added.

The Chief Minister highlighted huge infrastructure development works being carried out in the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, including highways, railways, airports, medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, sports universities, and Shakambhari University.

He further said that the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) will be fulfilled only when UP becomes developed and the resolve of developed UP will be achieved only when Shamli is developed. He also mentioned that before 2017, there was migration in this city. Traders and citizens used to migrate, but now, the criminals are forced to migrate.

"Earlier, the appeals of daughters and the businessman for safety fell on deaf ears. But, now the criminals struggle for their lives and commit not to harass anyone anymore," Yogi added.

The CM appealed to the citizens to start preparations for the polls in Kairana, as it would be held in the first phase. "You have to vote yourself and inspire others to do the same too. This time, the voter turnout in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency should be between 80 to 90 percent. It will be necessary to go among the people and tell them the value of their vote, as well as what is right, and what is wrong", the CM stated

"This is the responsibility of enlightened citizens of society. You yourself will have to go door to door as a representative of Modi ji," Yogi said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence, stating that securing 80 seats from Uttar Pradesh would pave the way for achieving 400 seats nationwide. Additionally, he announced plans to establish a PAC corps in Kairana, which would significantly enhance the security landscape across the entire region.

On this occasion, BJP regional president Satyendra Sisodia, district in-charge Vikas Aggarwal, RLD regional president Yogendra, District President Wajid Ali, MP and joint candidate of BJP Lok Dal Pradeep Chaudhary, former minister Suresh Rana and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

