New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday slammed Arvind Kejriwal over his "Yamuna poisoning" allegation, saying no Hindu would poison anyone's water, and claimed the river was in a bad shape in the national capital because of the AAP supremo's "sins".

Addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate in Babarpur, the Assam chief minister said Kejriwal had promised to pay a monthly salary to priests because of the elections.

Otherwise, he only thinks of maulanas, Sarma claimed.

"We are Hindus and offering water to anyone is considered auspicious in the religion. How can a Hindu poison another's water? How is this even possible? How will a BJP government in Haryana poison water, which is consumed by leaders of its own party in Delhi? Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi drinking poisoned water?" Sarma asked.

"The Yamuna is in a bad shape in Delhi not because of anyone poisoning it from Haryana but because of Kejriwal's sins. He had promised that he would not contest elections till the Yamuna was cleaned. What happened to his claim?" he questioned.

On January 27, the AAP supremo alleged that the BJP government in Haryana had mixed poison in the water supplied to Delhi through the Yamuna.

"Thanks to DJB (Delhi Jal Board) engineers, who caught it and stopped the water, it did not enter Delhi. If that water got mixed with drinking water, a mass genocide would have happened," Kejriwal had said.

He had claimed the BJP wanted to mix "poison" in the water supplied to Delhi to trigger chaos so that AAP could be blamed for people dying.

Kejriwal was issued two notices by the Election Commission over the matter on a complaint from the BJP.

At another public meeting in Adarsh Nagar, Sarma said the "AAP-da (disaster)" government had wasted 10 years in Delhi.

"Now it is promising a monthly salary to priests only because elections are coming up. It has always been in support of maulanas while I have been saying in Assam that Muslims want their sons and daughters to be engineers and doctors, and not maulanas," he said.

Sarma alleged that Kejriwal was running a "factory of lies" and wore his time in jail like a badge of honour.

"He is so proud, like he was jailed during the freedom movement. He is forgetting he went to jail in a liquor policy case, he should have some shame. Now he is singing praises that he resigned as chief minister just to mislead people. How could he have continued as chief minister given the conditions of his bail put by the Supreme Court?" Sarma asked.

"When he was with Anna Hazare, he used to say, 'I am an activist and will not fight elections.' What happened? He had said, 'I will not use government cars and not stay in government accommodation.' His 'Sheesh Mahal' is in front of everyone," the Assam chief minister added.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.

