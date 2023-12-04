New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has issued a fresh notice to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and asked him to file an action taken report within a week regarding the discharge of untreated sewage into Yamuna river in Mathura.

On October 5 this year, the tribunal had noted that the Chief Secretary had not filed the report, nor was any remedial action taken by the authorities concerned on its April order.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions of the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), according to which, the board's member secretary had duly communicated the tribunal's order to the Chief Secretary but despite this, the report was not filed.

The bench also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member A Senthil Vel, said even the counsel for the state of UP did not appear in the proceedings.

"We direct issuance of fresh notice to Chief Secretary and also further direct that the order passed by the tribunal earlier in the matter be complied with within one week," the bench said in an order passed last week.

"Let notice be also served upon the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Mathura-Vrindavan," the bench added.

The matter has been posted on December 7 for further proceedings.

