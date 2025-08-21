New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Yamuna River in the national capital is flowing close to the danger level.

Visual from Loha Pul on Thursday showed the water close to the 205 m mark.

The opening of all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage was opened after 1.78 lakh cusec of water came into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level of the river.

Continuous change in water level over the past few weeks has kept the administration on its toes.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the residential area at Yamuna Bazaar, where water from the overflowing Yamuna River had entered and assured that there is no flood-like situation in Delhi and the water level will drop within one to two days.

After assessing the affected area, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The situation is under control. The water level was close to 206 m in the morning, but it has not crossed this mark yet. The water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food and water, as well as a medical facility here. There is no flood situation in Delhi."

She said that the administration has made arrangements in school for those who want to go to a safer location, providing them with a place to stay and food, as well as all the necessary help in the affected area.

The Yamuna River was flowing close to the danger mark, and it was due to this that the water entered the residential areas near the riverbank. CM Gupta visited the affected area to analyse the situation and talk to the people living in the area.

The Yamuna River is flowing close to the danger mark after all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened on Sunday due to rising water level after continuous rain.

The visuals of the river at Delhi's ITO showed that the water has neared the danger mark. This raised concern among the authorities.

Earlier, all the 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage were opened after 1.78 lakh cusec of water came into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level.

Vijay Garg, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, said, "1.78 lakh cusec of water has come into the river after the recent rainfall. This is the highest water level of this season."

The water level in rivers is increasing due to continuous rainfall, and flood-like situations are being witnessed in several regions. (ANI)

