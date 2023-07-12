Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], July 11 (ANI): The water level of Yamuna suddenly rose again owing to heavy rains in the anchor catchment area on Tuesday. Three lakh 59 thousand cusecs of water was released from Hathni Kund barrage into Yamuna on Tuesday noon.

Due to the heavy rains in the hilly areas, all the river drains coming out of the hilly areas are running above the danger mark. The water level of the Pathrala river, Som river and other hilly rivers in Yamunanagar has increased all of a sudden thereby leading to increase in water level of the Yamuna as well.

Also Read | TikTok Star J Felix Aka Jocker Felix Hacks Tech Firm’s MD and CEO to Death in Broad Daylight in Bengaluru, Police Launch Hunt to Nab Killer.

Since all the gates of Hathini Kund Barrage was open, the water will reach Delhi in the next 72 hours. High alert has been issued by the administration as water level is likely to rise.

A low flood warning gets declared when there 80000 cuses of wateris released, a medium flood is declared when 250,000 cusecs of water is released and a high flood is declared when 300,000 cusecs of water is released.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Liable To Be Prosecuted and Punished for Offences of Sexual Harassment, Molestation and Stalking: Delhi Police Chargesheet.

The Delhi government is preparing itself on a war footing to deal with a flood-like situation. The tents at Akshardham that are being used for relocation were inspected on Tuesday on the orders of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

2500 tents have been set up in six districts of Delhi where people are being shifted. People from the submerged areas of the ​​Yamuna have been started to be taken to safer places.

Meanwhile, the rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was temporarily suspended on Tuesday as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpour over the past few days, officials said.

Heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt and especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have throw normal life out of gear. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)