Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Sunday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to name the Shivamogga airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Yediyurappa said, he was thankful that the government considered his name for the airport. "However, I am of the view that naming the new airport after me is not appropriate," he said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 23rd Roza of Ramadan on April 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Following a controversy over naming the upcoming Shivamogga airport after him, Yediyurappa wrote to CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, urging him to name the airport after other prominent leaders of the region.

"A dream project of Shivamogga airport at Sogane village is being fulfilled now. You have inspected progress of work at under construction airport recently and announced the necessary funds to complete it. I am thankful for that gesture. You announced that Airport will be named after me. I am thankful to you for your special love and goodwill. I am extending my sincere thanks to all the legislators, council members and associations for the same," said Yediyurappa in a letter.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan, Gujarat Govts To Install Bird Divertors To Protect Endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican.

He requested the Chief Minister to review his decision and name the airport after someone who had made significant contributions to the development of the country and the state.

"I express my gratitude for taking the decision to name the airport after me, but there are a lot of stalwarts and patriots who have served the country and have contributed to the development of the country. I am happy about my service to the people of the Shivamogga district. I feel naming the airport after me is not appropriate. I would like to request you to reconsider your decision, discuss it in the appropriate forum and name the new airport after the great people who have contributed to the development of the country," the letter reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bommai announced that the under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister further said that the airport, once completed, would give a big boost to the development of Shivamogga.

According to Bommai, the airport would be ready for inauguration in December. The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme. Modern ATC equipment would be installed and the airport would have night landing facilities.

The airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport or international standards where airbus could land, Bommai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)