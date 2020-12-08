Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday issued a 'yellow' alert avalanche warning for higher reaches of Poonch, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.

According to the Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir, "A medium-level danger (i.e. Yellow Alert) avalanche warning continues for higher reaches of Poonch, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts."

Also Read | Wildlife Body an NGO Urges L-G RK Mathur to Name Snow Leopard as State Animal of Ladakh.

"A low-level danger (i.e. yellow alert) avalanche warning continues for upper reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kargil and Leh districts", the authority said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, "Under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a trough roughly along longitude 60 degree East to the north of laltitude 25 degree North and moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea over northwest Himalayas at middle-tropospheric levels scattered to fairly widespread rain/snowfall very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on December 8 and 9. Isolated heavy rain/snow is very likely over Kashmir on December 8."

Also Read | Meenakshi Lekhi Reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s House Arrest Claim, Says ‘He is Excellent at Drama’.

On December 6, a yellow alert avalanche warning had been issued for higher reaches of several districts in Jammu and Kashmir by the Disaster Management Authority.

On November 29, five passengers were stranded at Zojila pass, after a snow avalanche hit the region. Later, they were rescued by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials.

The upper reaches of the Jammu province witnessed the first snowfall of the season on November 17 as the temperature dipped by a few degrees after light rains in several parts of the union territory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)