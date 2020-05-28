India News | Yes Bank Case: Mumbai PMLA Court Sends Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan to Judicial Custody Till June 11

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Mumbai's Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court on Wednesday sent businessmen Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to judicial custody till June 11 in connection with the Yes Bank scam case.

On May 10, Special CBI Court had sent both businessmen Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to judicial custody for 14 days.

The DHFL promoters, who are accused in multi-crore Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam and Yes Bank scam, were arrested by a team of CBI after their quarantine period imposed for violating the lockdown ended.

Twenty-three members of the Wadhawan family were placed under institutional quarantine by the local police after they travelled to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for alleged money laundering. (ANI)

