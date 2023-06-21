Leh, Jun 21 (PTI) Yoga is beneficial for the body and mind, and motivates people to walk on the righteous path, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (retd) B D Mishra said on the occasion of the ninth International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

The LG, who participated in a week-long yoga festival at Astroturf Open Stadium in Spituk along with his wife Neelam Mishra, also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the much-needed impetus for the promotion of the ancient practice on a global stage.

The LG performed various yoga asanas along with other participants.

Around 1,000 people, including former Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi and former CBI director D R Karthikeyan, took part in the event, an official spokesperson said.

The armed forces practice yoga on a regular basis as it is beneficial for a healthy body, mind and thoughts, Mishra said.

"It motivates us to walk on the righteous path," he said.

Prime Minister Modi has given the much-needed impetus for the promotion of yoga on a global stage and due to this, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the globe on June 21 every year, Mishra said.

The LG appreciated the participation of a large number of people in the yoga programme and said they are the ambassadors of India's rich cultural and traditional values.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh chairman Tashi Gyalson, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and others were also present on the occasion, the spokesperson said.

The International Day of Yoga was also celebrated across Kargil with the theme 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The main function was held at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium, Bemathang in Kargil town. It was attended by Kargil Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, Army personnel, schoolchildren and members of LAHDC, Kargil, the spokesperson said.

