New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush will host 'Yoga Connect', a hybrid global summit, on 14th June 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, as a key lead-up event to the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY).

According to a release from the Ministry of AYUSH, the summit will bring together a distinguished gathering of yoga gurus, policymakers, health experts, business leaders, researchers, and global influencers, both from India and abroad.

The event is being coordinated by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), the apex research body in the field of Yoga. 'Yoga Connect' will follow a hybrid format, bringing together over 1,000 in-person participants along with virtual attendees from leading international yoga institutions and wellness communities.

Experts from more than four countries, including Bahrain, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, will join the summit. Each is a distinguished figure in their respective fields of yoga, healthcare, research, or wellness, highlighting the global significance of India's yoga movement.

As per the release, a major highlight of the summit will be the release of the 'Yoga Prabhava' report, a nationwide study conducted by CCRYN assessing the impact of IDY over the past decade. This report will be of significant relevance to academicians, researchers, and public health professionals, as it will provide valuable insights into the reach, effectiveness, and transformative impact of IDY initiatives across the country.

In addition, three significant knowledge products will be unveiled, including Decadal Impact of Yoga (E-book), a report on Scientometric Analysis of Yoga Research, and 'Bhartiya Vriksha Vaibhavam: An Illustrative booklet highlighting the significance of native Indian trees and their relevance'.

The summit will include different thematic sessions covering, Yoga for the Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases, studies on the Common Yoga Protocol and Impact Assessment of IDY, 'Yoga-Tech: Innovators Presentation', Vision of Yoga for All, Yoga and its applications, Yoga and Women's Health Across Life Stages, and Yoga Commerce and Industry.

A key highlight of Yoga Connect will be the participation of several luminaries from the field of yoga, including Swami Baba Ramdevji, Acharya BalaKrishnaji, HR Nagendraji, His Holiness Bikkhu Sanghasena, and Sri Bharath Bhushanji.

'Yoga Connect' is an opportunity to bring together people who are shaping the future of yoga. It marks ten years of India's global yoga movement, which began when the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. Yoga was also recognised by UNESCO as India's gift to the world. Through events like this, India continues to share the message of health, balance, and unity with the world. (ANI)

