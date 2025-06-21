Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the global enthusiasm for the 11th International Day of Yoga, noting that people from all walks of life participated in the celebrations.

Sharing glimpses from the event held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the day highlighted how yoga 'unites' the world.

In a post on X, Narendra Modi wrote, "Yoga unites the world! Glad to see immense enthusiasm all across the planet for International Day of Yoga."

"I took part in a Yoga Day programme in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. People from all walks of life also joined. Here are some glimpses," the post reads.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a total of 2,121 people made a Guinness World Record when they held the Cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds.

According to Richard Stunning, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records, a record with a title for the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga began on Saturday. The minimum number of participants for the record was 250; they had to hold the Yoga Cobra pose for at least a minute.

A total of 2,184 participants breached the one-minute timeline; they ended up holding the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds. The Guinness World Records discounted 64 participants, after which 2,121 participants held the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds to clinch the Guinness World Record.

"The Guinness World Records title that starts today is the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga, simultaneously. We set a guideline that everyone had to do it for at least a minute each, and we set a minimum target of 250 participants. Today, they did it for more than a minute, they did it for two minutes and nine seconds, and the total was 2185. We had to discount 64 participants. So the confirmed title is 2,121 participants. Given we set a minimum of 250, this is smashing the Guinness World Record. Congratulations to everyone involved, and it's a fantastic achievement," Richard Stunning told ANI. (ANI)

