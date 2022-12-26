Lucknow, December 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday observed 'Veer Bal Diwas' and paid obeisance to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh by carrying the Holy Book on his head, at a program at his official residence in Lucknow.

"Millions of salutes to the sacrifice of the Sahibzads of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj on 'Veer Bal Divas! The holy sacrifice of Sahibzads will inspire all of us to protect the nation and religion for ages.," Adityanath tweeted.

'वीर बाल दिवस' पर श्री गुरु गोबिन्द सिंह जी महाराज के साहिबजादों के बलिदान को कोटि-कोटि नमन! साहिबजादों का पावन बलिदान युगों-युगों तक राष्ट्र और धर्म की रक्षा के लिए हम सभी को प्रेरणा प्रदान करेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 26, 2022

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that December 26, shall henceforth be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who were the last Sikh guru.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Obeisance to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh Ji & Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

UP CM @myogiadityanath Ji observes #VeerBalDiwas, pays obeisance to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh Ji & Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh Ji, who laid down their lives for defending their faith, by carrying the Holy Book on his head, at a program at his official residence in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/wHQz74DYM0 — दिनेश चावला (@iDineshChawlaa) December 26, 2022

While all four sons were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces.

