Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): In addition to Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura, the Yogi government will develop Prayagraj and Naimisharanya as significant tourist destinations. Under the Central Government's Swadesh Darshan Scheme II, both these places have been selected to be developed as international tourist destinations.

The government plans to take a number of important steps to boost tourism in Prayagraj before the Mahakumbh of 2025. Along with this, several schemes are being implemented for the rejuvenation of Naimish Dham. A tripartite MoU has also been signed in this regard.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intends to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy, in which the role of tourism is considered to be one of the most important. With this in mind, the government is realizing the full potential of Uttar Pradesh as a tourism destination.

The government will undertake integrated development of selected tourist destinations on PPP mode. All of the temples and important archaeological and mythological sites in these locations will be further beautified. For the integrated development of Prayagraj and Naimisharanya, a team of experts is also being selected. After this, DPR will be prepared for the development of the identified sites.

Works will be completed before Mahakumbh-2025

In order to give Prayagraj a new identity as the centre of religious tourism, the Yogi government will invest more than Rs 2500 crore over 87 projects. The focus is on permanent development of Prayagraj with the construction of three six-lane bridges, making Ganga pollution-free under the Nirmal Ganga campaign, construction of seven 'pucca ghats' on the banks of Ganga and Yamuna, the first floating restaurant in Yamuna, beautification of Dwadash Madhav Ram temple, remodelling of Panch Kosi Marg, renovation of Triveni Pushpa on Yamuna bank at Arel, Naini, redesigning Ganga, and Yamuna Ghats under "Glow My River Front" on the lines of "Paint My City" of Digital Kumbh Museum, as well as developing the Old Curzon bridge located at Phaphamau as a picnic spot among others. The government will complete all these works before Mahakumbh.

Government will develop Naimisharanya

Given the mythological significance of Naimisharanya and Misrikh-Neemsar, the holy abode of 88,000 sages, the Yogi government will rejuvenate this entire region from a tourism standpoint. For this, the government has formed 'Shri Naimisharanya Teerth Vikas Parishad', in which 36 villages of Sitapur and Hardoi districts have been included.

The region will be developed as a global center for Vedic, spiritual, religious and eco-tourism. Religiously important places have also been selected for the integrated development of Naimisharanya and Misrikh-Neemsar. These areas will be developed with foreign tourists and devotees in mind.

These include building the Maa Lalita Devi temple's gate, cleaning Chakratirth Kund, Gaukund, Satsang Bhavan, the meeting place and waiting area, and repairing Godavari Kund and Brahma Kund. Along with this, the government will also develop other major places falling in this area. (ANI)

