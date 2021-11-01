Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Jal Abhishek ritual with water of the Kabul river at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Sunday.

A girl from Kabul had sent the water to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi.

"Water of Kabul river sent by a girl from Afghanistan was mixed with Gangajal and then poured at Ram temple construction site as per PM Modi's instruction," Adityanath told reporters.

He added that since the start of the construction of the temple, it was planned that water from major rivers of the world and major Indian pilgrims will be brought to the site.

"The work on the construction of the temple is going on a war-footing," he added.

Construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on as per schedule and devotees will be able to have darshan by 2023, said Ram Temple Trust sources back in September. (ANI)

