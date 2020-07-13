Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], July 13, (ANI): Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday accused the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-government of failing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Lallu said, "While other states have taken a number of steps to fight the virus, which include testing, quarantine centres and proper facilities of beds in hospitals, Uttar Pradesh has failed on all fronts. There are no facilities for proper treatment in the state."

"The Prime Minister in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while speaking to the media say big things. Because of them, the country and the state are suffering. In coming days, both the state and rest of the country would have to go through difficult times, if the pandemic is not controlled," the Tamkuhi Raj MLA added.

Further slamming the government on Vikas Dubey encounter case, Lallu said that his party has been asking for probe against political leaders or senior officials who were in touch with the gangster.

"We have also said that a sitting Supreme Court judge should be asked to monitor the case. But why the government is running away from its duty? It seems it is just looking to close down the case," he said.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, a day after he was arrested, last week. Earlier this month, his henchmen had killed eight policemen, when the later had gone to arrest him in Kanpur. (ANI)

