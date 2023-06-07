Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Imbibing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F vision (Farm-Fiber-Factory-Fashion-Foreign), the Uttar Pradesh government is set to build the PM Mitra Mega Textile and Apparel Park in the capital city Lucknow. The government has already identified land for the park at Atari village in the Malihabad tehsil of Lucknow and once completed, the park will provide employment opportunities for one lakh youth, said officials.

The Yogi government is expecting an investment of Rs 10,000 crores to come to the state through different investors at the proposed park, which will provide employment to one lakh youths and be equipped with h state-of-the-art facilities in order for it to become globally competitive.

The park will be built in Atari keeping the connectivity in consideration. The objective behind setting up of the park is to provide all the necessary requirements related to the textile industry to the traders under one roof, reducing the cost of production.

Attari village of the capital city has been selected keeping in view the connectivity of the park. It is located 20 kilometres away from NH-20 and SH-20, both of which are four-lane roads connecting Lucknow to Sitapur and Hardoi, respectively. Furthermore, there is also a 20-kilometer outer ring road with six lanes.

The park also has good railway connectivity, with Malihabad railway station located 16 kilometers away and Lucknow railway station 40 kilometres away. Moreover, the Lucknow International Airport is 45 kilometres from the park, while the dedicated freight corridor is 95 kilometres away at Kanpur Node, and the inland container depot is 111 kilometres away in Kanpur.

The proposal is to develop the park on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Under this plan, core infrastructure worth Rs. 500 crores will be constructed while a provision of Rs. 300 crores have been made for manufacturing units based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The park's construction has been divided into three parts to provide cutting-edge facilities: common infrastructure, social infrastructure, and premium space.

The common infrastructure includes road networks, 24/7 power supply, water supply, warehouses, zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plant, training and skill development facilities, administrative building with product display facility, and exhibition centre with testing laboratory, etc. The social infrastructure includes workers' hostels, housing zones, medical facilities, commercial and recreational facilities, open spaces and parks, security arrangements, etc. Similarly, the premium space consists of industrial plots and plug and industrial sheds. (ANI)

