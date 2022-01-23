Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unleashed a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his promise of 'free electricity' by asking how can those people promise free electricity during whose tenure there was "no electricity" in the state.

"Before 2017, there was no electricity. We need to ask those promising 300 units of free electricity how they will distribute electricity for free when there was no electricity during their tenure," said Adityanath.

Also Read | Chattisgarh Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Gangraped By Four Men In Bilaspur, Accused Arrested.

UP CM made these comments while interacting with a gathering of intellectuals in Ghaziabad.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath tweeted that those talking about "free electricity" had kept UP in the "dark".

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Injures Wife With Surgical Blade in Raghubir Nagar, Later Kills Self in Uttar Pradesh.

"Those who talk of providing 'electricity' for free, kept Uttar Pradesh in 'dark'. In his time, it was only darkness, what was left, only riots and curfew happened. When you will not give electricity then what will you give for 'free'?" reads the tweet.

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had promised that if his party is voted to power in 2022 assembly polls, the SP government would give 300 units of free power to all households in UP every month and free electricity to farmers for irrigation.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)