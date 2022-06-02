Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday addressed party workers in Lucknow and exhorted them to work hard for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

She lauded the workers for standing by the party in challenging circumstances.

"What next now! Should we lose hope? Whoever wanted to be upset is gone...but those present here will fight...You didn't leave even in challenging circumstances, stood by the party and ideology," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress is holding two-day state-level 'shivirs' from June 1 to discuss way ahead from the 'Udaipur Declaration' adopted after three-day Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan.

Priyanka Gandhi had actively campaigned for the Congress in the state polls but the party got a severe drubbing and won only two of 403 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

After the Chintan Shivir, two prominent faces - Kapil Sibal and Hardik Patel - have left the Congress. (ANI)

