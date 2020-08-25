Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A young farming engineer at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Jammu is experimenting with new technology in the field of agriculture.

Dr Mohd Muzamil, an Assistant Professor at the Test Lab Centre of SKUAST is playing a vital role at the test lab centre of the institute by developing and testing farm equipment suitable for the Union Territory's land to achieve its optimum use.

"Fields in Kashmir are different. We can't use very large pieces of equipment. At our labs, we create, as well as test the new technology that comes here, to achieve its optimum use. I believe the smaller tools can help the vegetable and horticulture sectors of the UT a lot," Muzamil explains.

"Agriculture is the backbone of our nature, and if we are supporting agriculture, then we are contributing to the development of the nation," the young agricultural engineer and scientist said.

Asked about the reason behind his unique career choice, Dr Muzamil said his parents encouraged him to not follow the crowd and do something different.

"After my schooling, I qualified for the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) and got civil engineering course at a National Institute of Technology (NIT), but I came to know of the new course that SKUAST was offering in agriculture engineering. According to me it was the combination of many different streams and I got to study civil and mechanical engineering under one umbrella," he said.

He added that there is a lot of saturation in the conventional fields of education, but a new filed like agriculture engineering provided him exposure and helped him contribute to society. (ANI)

