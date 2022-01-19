Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): A youth who allegedly had links with terrorists was arrested in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Anjum Mehmood.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt Allows Liquor Sale at All Airports and Supermarkets, Cuts Prices by 20%.

He was arrested on specific information during a joint operation by police and security forces from his Baila village of Mandi tehsil Monday night, said a police spokesperson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)