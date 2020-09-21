Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a youth in connection with a weapon snatching incident in Awantipora district.

According to the police, the incident took place at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Dadsara on Saturday.

"Two youths have been identified in a weapon snatching incident which took place at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Dadsara, Awantipora on Saturday. One of them has been arrested and 12 bore rifle has been recovered," police said. (ANI)

