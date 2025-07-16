Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances while enjoying a ride at an amusement park in the Salt Lake area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Das, a resident of Murari Pukur, who went to Nicco Park with his friends, they said.

"The youth fell unconscious while enjoying the Niagara Falls water park inside the Nicco Park. His friends alerted the security people at the park, who rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The father of the deceased youth alleged "negligence" on the part of the authorities of the amusement park and said that he would lodge an FIR in this connection.

"My son was fit and fine. He used to go to the gym regularly. According to his friends who accompanied him to the amusement park, there was no assistance from the authorities, and no oxygen support was provided to my son. Why was my (son's) body blue? I want an investigation and will surely lodge an FIR, after seeing the post-mortem report," the father said.

A senior official of the amusement park said that it was their people near the water body who rushed him to the hospital.

"We found that six to seven boys were bringing down one person from Niagara Falls. Our lifeguards took him in a wheelchair and provided some medical assistance when they found that his pulse rate was too weak. They took him in our ambulance to the nearby hospital," he said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said, adding that they were talking to those who accompanied Rahul to the amusement park.

"Our officers are also talking to those who were on duty at the amusement park during that time. We have asked the park authorities to share the CCTV footage. The post-mortem report would help in our probe," he said.

