Phagwara, Jan 17 (PTI) The youth killed in a gurdwara here allegedly by a member of the Nihang Sikh sect had been living as a destitute in Paschimpuri in west Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, police identified the deceased as Vishal Kapoor.

Ramandeep Singh, who had allegedly killed the youth on Tuesday, was remanded in police custody for a week by a court here.

After the incident, Singh had claimed the youth had come to the historic Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Chaura Khooh to commit an act of desecration.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurinder Singh Dhillon had said a preliminary investigation revealed that no incident of desecration had taken place in the gurdwara.

Police on Wednesday said that Vishal, son of late Davinder Kapoor, was born in Paschimpuri in Delhi. "During his early years, Vishal stayed at Phagwara for 8-10 years. Then he left for Delhi with his grandmother and stayed there for some time," the police statement said.

After the death of his grandmother, he started living as a destitute on the streets of Delhi where he was rescued by an NGO, said police.

He wished to go from there and "since then his whereabouts were unknown", said police.

Nihangs belong to a warrior Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes, carrying traditional weapons.

While Ramandeep Singh was arrested and booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police also invoked section 295A (outraging religious feelings) against the man who was killed.

Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said Ramandeep Singh was sent to a seven-day police remand by the court on Wednesday.

The Nihang had posted a video on social media in which he took responsibility for the killing and claimed that he acted in self-defence.

In another video uploaded by the accused, the victim is heard saying that he was sent by someone to engage in wrongdoing.

Dhillon had earlier said that IPC section 304 slapped against the Nihang could be converted into section 302 (murder) following further investigation.

