Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a youth and throwing his body packed in a gunny bag into a drain in Meerut.

The missing report of the victim, Yash Rastogi (22), was filed on June 27 by his family. Police analysed over 250 CCTV footage. The investigation revealed that Rastogi was killed by three youths.

Police recovered the body from a drain.

"Missing report of a man named Yash Rastogi aged 22-23 years was filed on June 27. Police conducted a probe and analysed 250 CCTVs footage. It was found that three young men killed him and packed his dead body in a sack and threw it in the drain," said Vineet Bhatnagar, Superintendent of Police, Meerut.

"All three men involved in the case have been arrested. The victim's body is recovered. We got some evidence regarding gay apps pertaining to the case but as of now, the cyber team is investigating it. A further investigation will be conducted. The reason for death is yet to be ascertained," added the official.

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

