New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by five people in a fight inside a park in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, police said.

The victim, identified as Ritik, was living in slums near railway linein Azadpur with his family and used to assist his his father in ironing clothes for a living, they said.

The exact motive behind the killing will be ascertained after the accused are caught, police said.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

A call about the incident was received around 1.30 am at Adarsh Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Usha Rangnani said.

Upon reaching the spot, police found Ritik lying with blood splattered on the road. He was immediately taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, she said.

The DCP said the five accused have been identified with the help of CCTV footage and raids are being conducted in Delhi and its neighbouring states to nab them.

"A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Adarsh Nagar police station and an investigation was taken up," the DCP said.

