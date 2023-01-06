Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Youth is the most powerful driver for change, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday.

He was inaugurating Amrit Yuva Kalotsav, a cultural festival organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi to mark 75 years of India's independence.

He said Amrit Kaal Khand is the opportune moment to build a powerful and self-reliant India by strengthening the cultural and social unity of the country.

The onus to achieve this goal and ensure the welfare of humanity rests on the shoulders of our youth, he added.

Underscoring the need to bring the young generation closer to the roots of art and cultural heritage, the Lt Governor said this festival is also an opportunity to look at our rich cultural legacy.

India is the only country in the world which has created a balanced environment for science, art and spirituality to grow and blossom together, he observed.

"Art is a living element of our tradition and its different forms will play an important role in building a self-reliant India. This festival is an opportunity to see the vastness of life's values", the Lt Governor said.

"Our collective resolve for the cultural journey of the next 25 years is to re-establish the glory of India on the world stage. Youth energy, national unity and self-reliant society will play a crucial role in realising this resolution", he further said.

The Lt Governor said youth is the most powerful driver for change in the 21st century and they will play a crucial role in equitable development and transformation of society.

"I believe science is the search for development and Art is the expression of that development. For centuries, the different art forms have kept the consciousness of the society awake and ignited", added the Lt Governor.

