Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): A youth shot dead a woman, around 22 years old, before shooting himself in the Malad area of Mumbai, said Maharashtra police on Monday.

According to the police the incident happened at around 9 pm on Monday.

"A boy shot dead a woman before shooting himself in Malad area of Mumbai on Monday. They have been identified. An investigation has been initiated in the case," Additional Commissioner of Police (North region) Dilip Sawant told media.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh reached the incident spot and said that prima facie suggest that it was a case of love affair.

"From the information that we got from the police, prima facie suggests that it was a love affair. The girl had engagement a few days ago. Both were of the same age. A gun was recovered from the spot. The details are being investigated by the police," he said. (ANI)

