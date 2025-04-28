New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Monday.

The two boys, both aged 17, confessed to the crime and disclosed the involvement of another person, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

The incident occurred around 11.40 pm on Sunday, when a caller informed police that his son, Sameer, had been shot in J-Block of the area. The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police team analysed footage from several CCTV cameras installed in the area and apprehended the two minors, the officer said.

Further probe revealed that the killing was motivated by personal rivalry. One of the juveniles harboured a longstanding grudge against Sameer, which led to the murder plot.

A case has been registered as a probe is underway and efforts are on to trace other person potentially involved, the police added.

