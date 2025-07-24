Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday encouraged the youth of the Union Territory to lead India's development journey, saying they will create a brighter future for the region and ensure long-lasting peace and prosperity.

Sinha was addressing the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Yuva Connect is a flagship initiative under Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In his address, the lieutenant governor lauded the transformative platform for youth engagement, which aims to bridge the gap between young citizens and policymakers while empowering the youth to become active stakeholders in nation-building.

"Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme aims to create a platform where the youth can share ideas, engage in policy dialogues and be inspired to contribute actively to India's development journey towards Viksit Bharat," he said.

The lieutenant governor encouraged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to lead India's development journey and provide innovative solutions to the nation's pressing challenges.

"Youths will create a brighter future of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure long-lasting peace and prosperity. In this 21st century, despite constant change and challenges, it is our youths --? our most valuable asset -- ?who possess the power to drive the socio-economic revolution.

"Jammu and Kashmir, brimming with infinite possibilities, is empowering its aspiring youth with abundant resources and opportunities," he said.

The LG told the youth to move ahead with the resolve of 'nation-first'.

"Adopt the prime minister's 'Panch Pran' resolution. Qualities like initiative, leadership, self-confidence, persistence, imagination and courage to learn from failure will guide you on the path of Viksit Bharat's journey," he added.

On the occasion, the LG administered 'Viksit Bharat Shapath', a collective pledge affirming commitment to the nation's progress.

