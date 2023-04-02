Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): YSR Telangana Party on Sunday announced that their party chief YS Sharmila has written to the opposition party leaders of Telangana requesting to jointly protest against the current Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government over unemployment, said a press release.

YS Sharmila said that it was a historic necessity to set aside political differences and demand justice from the insincere and insensitive government that had failed to release notifications and fill up posts, in the last nine years, added the press release.

The letters were addressed individually to TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, BJP state President Bandi Sanjay, TTDP President Kasani Gnaneshwar, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) President Kodandaram, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) national president Manda Krishna Madiga, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Jana Sena State president Shanker Goud, and AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi.

In the letters, Sharmila said, "Your party's fight against the KCR government's attitude towards the unemployed is commendable. Added to his failures is the paper leakage scam that has derailed the hopes of the youth who were waiting for the notification for ages. Your fight in this direction has been crucial and we always extend our solidarity. While we do this, we also feel the time has come where we all join together and form a Joint Action Committee to wage an intense battle against the BRS rule and ensure justice to the jobless."

"From Biswal Committee's recommendation to fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies, to ensuring fair investigation in the TSPSC paper leak, together we have to put pressure for the sake of the youth whose sacrifices had paved way for the formation of Telangana. While we have been fighting individually, let us join hands for the future of the state and the future of the youth," added Sharmila. (ANI)

