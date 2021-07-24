Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24(ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Beeda Ravichandra Yadav alleged on Friday that Jagan Mohan Reddy government was indulging in "gimmicks to fool" the weaker sections and said the Chief Minister should explain what change he has brought about in the lives of the downtrodden.

In a statement, Yadav, an MLC, said it would not be enough to give huge front-page advertisements in the media to boast of welfare programs.

He alleged that posts had been given to weaker sections that had "no funds and powers".

"The Chief Minister should explain what genuine steps he had taken in two years to change the lives of poor families," he said.

He alleged that weaker sections had faced "atrocities" and said YSRCP leaders had no moral standing to even utter the word 'social justice'.

He alleged that posts for weaker sections had been reduced and they were face more difficulties due to decisions of state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)