Chilakaluripeta (Andhra Pradesh), March 23 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former minister Vidadala Rajini on Sunday accused the NDA coalition government in the state of targeting opposition leaders by filing "baseless cases" and using multiple media platforms to defame the YSRCP.

The State Anti Corruption Bureau has booked an extortion case against Rajini, senior IPS officer P Joshua, and others for allegedly extorting over Rs 2.2 crore from a stone-crushing business owner in Guntur district during the previous YSRCP government.

Rajini stated that the ACB case was filed against her despite having no connection with the complainant.

"The NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is misusing institutions to file baseless cases against opposition leaders and orchestrating a smear campaign against the YSRCP through various media platforms," she alleged while addressing a press conference in response to the case registered against her.

Rajini asserted that the YSRCP trusts institutions and will fight the "baseless cases" legally, adding that the opposition party is determined to bring Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy back as chief minister.

The opposition leader further alleged that the complainant is affiliated with the TDP and was instructed by MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu from Narasaraopet to file the case in exchange for business favours.

She accused Krishna Devarayalu of "seeking revenge", claiming that in 2020, when the YSRCP was in power, he bribed police officials to obtain her call records as well as those of her family members.

Rajini also alleged that a vigilance report against her was "politically motivated".

