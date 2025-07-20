Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, and Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, raising concerns over the alleged non-posting and non-payment of salaries to 199 senior police officers in Andhra Pradesh since June 2024.

In his representation, the Tirupati MP also addressed the matter to the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, G Vijayanand and the Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, seeking redressal of what he termed "arbitrary treatment" of officers belonging to various ranks within the police department.

"A large number of senior police officers, including members of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Non-Cadre Superintendents of Police, Additional Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, and Circle Inspectors have been kept in reserve/waiting without posting or pay. Despite my raising this matter in the Zero Hour on 12th March 2025 in the Parliament, there has been no resolution or relief provided," the MP stated in his letter.

Gurumoorthy highlighted that these 199 officers have been placed on the Vacancy Reserve (VR) list and attached to the DGP Office in Mangalagiri without formal responsibilities, without any remuneration, or assigned duties.

"For a Starred Question on 13th March 2025 in AP State Legislative Council raised by Paruchuri Ashok Babu (MLC) requesting the station-wise, name-wise and cadre-wise details of Police personnel kept under Vacancy Reserve (VR) from June, 2024, the Principal Secretary, Home (Services-I), Government of Andhra Pradesh, confirmed in a reply that a total of 199 officers have been kept in the 'VR' (Compulsory Wait) category since June 2024, including 4 IPS officers, 4 Non-Cadre SPs, 1 APSP Commandant, 27 Additional SPs, 42 DSPs (Civil and APSP), and 119 Civil Police Inspectors," the letter read.

The MP alleged that, despite having no pending disciplinary or legal proceedings, these officers are being unofficially deployed for VIP duties, political events, and public gatherings without official sanction, vehicles, or allowances. He noted that many continue to reside in rented accommodations in Amaravati and have not received salaries for over a year.

He wrote, "These officers have been arbitrarily attached to the DGP Office at Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, for over a year without being assigned any responsibilities. They are required to sign the attendance register every morning and evening, while continuing to reside in rented accommodations in Amaravati at their own cost. Most shockingly, they have not been paid salaries for over 12 months. No departmental enquiries are pending against these officers, nor are there any disciplinary or legal proceedings initiated or contemplated against them. These actions are not only arbitrary but also amount to clear violations of the Constitution, the Indian Police Service (Conduct) Rules, and established service norms. It has come to light that while police officers in the Vacancy Reserve/Waiting list are denied pay, officers from the Indian Administrative Service and Revenue Services, who are also without postings, have continued to receive salaries, thereby raising serious questions of discrimination and unequal treatment under the law."

"Several of these officers are being deployed for bandobast duties during political meetings, VIP movements, and religious gatherings, but without being officially posted or paid for these assignments. They are neither given vehicles nor allowances and are forced to travel in public transport in uniform, subjecting them to humiliation and degrading treatment. Their House Rent Allowance has also been denied, causing severe financial hardship, with many officers facing eviction and struggling to support their families. This has resulted in a collapse of their financial and personal lives; they are unable to pay for their children's education, meet medical expenses for themselves and their elderly parents, or fulfil crucial family obligations," the letter read.

He stated that this practice constitutes a violation of Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution of India and contravenes the Supreme Court directives issued in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case (2006), which mandate the protection of police officers from arbitrary administrative actions and political interference.

"For officers above 50 years of age, this ongoing situation has not only created psychological and financial trauma but has also disrupted their retirement planning. Contributions to their pension funds have been stopped, and some officers were posted only on the last day of retirement, without receiving salaries for the preceding year and without their due retirement benefits. This conduct amounts to a clear violation of their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution of India and is contrary to the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Prakash Singh vs Union of India (2006) 8 SCC 1, which emphasized that trained and experienced police officers should be protected from arbitrary transfers and political interference, and that their services must be effectively utilized to uphold rule of law," the YSRCP MP wrote.

He further stated that the Andhra Pradesh government requested the Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for deputation of officers from other states, citing a staff crunch, a move Gurumoorthy termed "paradoxical" and "wasteful."

He added, "Despite the presence of this large pool of senior, trained officers kept idle without postings or salaries, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to depute officers of the All-India Services from other states to Andhra Pradesh, citing a shortage of officers to manage day-to-day governance, policy implementation, and law and order. This contradictory and paradoxical position cannot be justified in any democratic and rule-based system. It reflects a deeper malaise of political vindictiveness, wasteful expenditure of public money, and disregard for judicial guidelines and constitutional protections."

The MP urged constitutional authorities to intervene and ensure reinstatement, clearance of dues, and restoration of service conditions.

"I, therefore, urge your immediate intervention to issue directions to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh to immediately restore postings to these officers, release all pending salaries and allowances, resume pension contributions, and compensate for the unlawful deprivation they have endured. This is not merely an issue of administration but of justice, constitutional morality, and institutional integrity," the letter read. (ANI)

