Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has warned the TDP led coalition government not to shift blame to village secretariat staff without giving them basic amenities.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Party Employees and Pensioners Wing State President, Nalaru Chandra Sekhar Reddy, said that the government plans to issue memos to over 28,000 village secretariat staff for not creating awareness among the people in using the Mana Mitra App.

There has been a fear among the people in using smartphones, and only 20 per cent of the people are using them. The coalition government is of the view that everyone has a smartphone and is able to use them and upload the app, which is not true, he said.

He said that the government has done away with the volunteer system and is weakening the village secretariat system, and now the government is contemplating taking action against the staff who are working to bring awareness among the people, though it is not in their job description.

Furthermore, he stated that without giving proper amenities, the coalition is shifting the blame to them and is going ahead with issuing memos, which is condemnable. We demand that the government not harass the staff.

The coalition is continuing with its anti-employee policy by not giving the four DAs, not giving IR, no PRC and all financial benefits are being stopped, and their savings are being diverted for other purposes, he said.

Meanwhile, three YSRCP members, namely, Kattula Ramesh, Putta Naveen, and Konda Battula Sai, were arrested by the Nallajerla police and paraded along the main road over the alleged beheading of a goat under the influence of alcohol in front of a flex banner of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in East Chodavaram village, West Godavari district, according to police.

The incident occurred on the night of December 26. The act, reportedly part of Gangamma Jatara celebrations marking Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, has drawn sharp reactions.

According to the police, YSRCP workers allegedly performed an animal sacrifice. They erected flex banners and raised slogans of "Rappa Rappa" during the Gangamma Jatara, marking the birthday of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A police picket has been set up to prevent further unrest as a video of the incident goes viral on social media.

"The arrests were made after YSRCP workers allegedly performed an animal sacrifice and erected flex banners while raising slogans of 'Rappa Rappa' during Gangamma Jatara," said the Inspector, Nallajerla police station. (ANI)

