Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Ruling YSRCP on Friday won all four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

While declaring results, Legislature Secretary and Returning Officer P Balakrishnamacharyulu said the four victorious YSRCP candidates received 38 votes each.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down, Claim Several Users Whose Last Seen Setting Has Allegedly Malfunctioned: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

"There were 5 candidates in the fray, four candidates of the YSRCP won and got 38 votes each. Out of 175 votes, there were four votes that were declared as invalid, 2 are absent, 169 votes are valid," Balakrishnamacharyulu told ANI.

"All the four candidates of the YSRCP won the Rajya Sabha polls - Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Parimal Natwani, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. Each got 38 votes. TDP candidate Varla Ramaiah got 17 votes," he added.

Also Read | L-G Anil Baijal's Decision to Stop Home Quarantine 'Arbitrary', Will Scare People From Getting Tested: Delhi Govt.

Voting for 19 vacant Rajya Sabha seats was held on Friday. The polls, which were to be held on March 26, were deferred in view of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)